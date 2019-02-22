Mötley Crüe, Machine Gun Kelly tease new song 'The Dirt (Est. 1981)'

Mötley Crüe is still making music and teased a snippet of a new song, “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” which dropped Thursday night.
The teaser was accompanied by behind-the-scenes footage of the the irreverent rockers in the studio and dropped just days after Netflix released the trailer for the band’s upcoming biopic, “The Dirt: The Unbelievable Story of the World’s Most Notorious Band.”
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who plays rocker Tommy Lee in the film, is also featured on the track.
Though the the L.A. band vowed to stop touring in 2014, it didn’t break up or stop making music together, according to a September tweet from vocalist Vince Neil.
Mötley Crüe recorded four new tracks for the Netflix film last year with veteran producer Bob Rock, who’s also in the footage. The songs — “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” “Ride With the Devil,” “Crash and Burn” and “Like a Virgin” — will be on the film’s 18-song soundtrack.
“During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music. Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fueled the creative fires for us,” songwriter and bassist Nikki Sixx said on the band’s website. “To me, the music sounds like classic Mötley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life.”
“The Dirt” film, based on the band’s eponymous 2001 tell-all, chronicles the hard-partying group’s rise and the tabloid-ready scandals that have dogged it over the years.
The Jeff Tremaine-directed film also stars “Game of Thrones” actor Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx and “SNL” star Pete Davidson as record executive Tom Zutaut.
Both the soundtrack and film begin streaming on March 22.
Here’s the soundtrack’s tracklist:
1. “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” feat. Machine Gun Kelly”
2. “Red Hot”
3. “On With the Show”
4. “Live Wire”
5. “Merry-Go-Round”
6. “Take Me to the Top”
7. “Piece of Your Action”
8. “Shout at the Devil”
9. “Looks That Kill”
10. “Too Young to Fall in Love”
11. “Home Sweet Home”
12. “Girls, Girls, Girls”
13. “Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)”
14. “Kickstart My Heart”
15. “Dr. Feelgood”
16. “Ride With the Devil”
17. “Crash and Burn”
18. “Like a Virgin”