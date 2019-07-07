Ringo Starr's 11th ‘Peace and Love’ birthday gathering draws rock-star pals, fans

The noon countdown was preceded by several musical performances. A group of seven students sponsored by the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus wrote an original song, titled “Peace and Love,” which they premiered for the crowd. They were followed by the Jacks, an aspiring rock quartet that served up two of Starr’s post-Beatles solo tracks, “Speed of Sound” from his most recent album, “Give More Love” (from 2017), and his 1973 remake of the 1960 Johnny Burnette hit “You’re Sixteen.”