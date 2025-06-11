Brian Wilson | Musical savant who helped define Southern California

“Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys — he was the soul of our sound. The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever.” -- The Beach Boys

In an era when rock groups were typically force-fed material written by established musicians and seasoned songwriters, Wilson broke the mold by writing more than three dozen Top 40 hits, bright summertime singalongs, while also arranging and producing a stream of music that seemed to flow effortlessly from the studio.

Here are a few of the stories the L.A. Times has written about Wilson, who died at 82, over the years.