Spoon’s Britt Daniel: ‘We stuck around even when it made more sense not to’

Just some drastic changes. I especially saw it between “A Series of Sneaks” and “Girls Can Tell.” On the former, we were trying to be the ultimate post-punk band. There was nothing cooler than Wire and Gang of Four, and that was what I wanted to do. By the time we made the next record, it was really more about oldies radio, Motown, and suddenly we weren't afraid to use reverb. I love AC/DC, but you don't notice a lot of changes between records. When you listen to our catalog, each album has its own identity.