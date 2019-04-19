‘Game of Thrones’: We can’t quit you

HBO may not have known it had a hit on its hands in 2011, but the premiere of the final season of “Game of Thrones” shattered ratings records for the network.
Viewing of the series has reached a fever pitch and blown up Twitter, while fans divine clues over who will live, who will die and who will win the Iron Throne.
L.A. Times film writer Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus ) is joined by @marymacTV, @tracycbrown and @MeredithBlake to ponder deep cuts and the series' role in the history of modern television.
When was the last time the public had to say goodbye to a show long before growing tired of it?