Saying goodbye to some of our favorite TV friends

“Game of Thrones,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Veep,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Broad City,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”: These are only some of the shows signing off this year.
The end of so many beloved and long-running series will leave a hole in our hearts and disrupt our viewing patterns — and leave us searching for new and different television companions to fill their place.
Why the rush to the exit?
And why is it so hard for creators to stick the landing when they wrap their shows?
On this episode, The Reel is not ashamed to say that there’s a grieving process in saying goodbye to our trusted friends on TV. Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) talks with @latimes critics and reporters @LorraineAli, @MeredithBlake, @villarrealy and @marymacTV, who are working through the pain with you.