Joey King delves into a twisted true-life killing in ‘The Act’

"The bottom line is, she and her mom both had the same desire: to love and be loved," King said. "But Dee Dee's love for Gypsy was so toxic and so unhealthy that even though Gypsy loved her, she just wasn't getting what a young girl needs from a mother or from anyone. So doing these things in secret, eating the sugar, I wanted to play that. There is a sense of guilt from Gypsy when she does all these things because she does love her mom. You should never get the sense, throughout the series, that Gypsy hates her mom. … I think when Gypsy is experiencing these new things on her own, it's exciting, it's freeing, it's her little secret, but there is a sense of guilt that comes with that because she doesn't want to hurt the person that is closest to her even though she wants to break away from that closeness."