‘Valley of the Boom’ star Steve Zahn gets into a scam artist's mind-set

For Zahn, who is one of film and TV's most beloved character actors, the role of Fenne is a standout. With striking bleach blond hair, a bombastic personality, a criminal record and an alias (his real name is David Kim Stanley), Fenne is one of the more bizarre figures in the series. And all Zahn really had to model his performance around was an old interview Fenne, then as Stanley, did with TV news figure Chris Cuomo.