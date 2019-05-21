‘Succession’s’ Matthew Macfadyen is far from Mr. Darcy now

Macfadyen describes his character as a “big rattlebag of stuff — kind of like we all are. … Tom is really different with everybody he meets.” The role marks the second time Macfadyen, who had been looking to appear in an American TV series, has played an American (the first was onstage in a London production of “The Pain and the Itch”). Mastering the accent, he said, was “quite scary,” particularly when it involved improving some of the business world lingo.