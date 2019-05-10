Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba go into action for 'Bad Boys' spin off 'L.A.'s Finest'

“A lot of studios and networks shy away from making grown women sexy, action heroes — we get stuck in Hollywood when you’re 25,” Union says as she sits near Alba. “That’s when they think you’re at your most sexy, most viable. I’m 46, and I’ve never made more money and never had more options and never lived a bigger, better and more full, thoroughly enjoyable life. And I found a partner in Jess, who also has a life outside Hollywood that is bigger, dare I say, and more fulfilling, and amazing. In our fullness and our dopeness and peak sexiness — I think we’re still peaking — happens not in spite of, but because of, our full-ass womanness.”