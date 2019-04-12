‘Game of Thrones’ wild-card characters who just might win the Iron Throne

Other wild cards? Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), secret lover to his sister Queen Cersei and secret father to the dead teen sadist King Joffrey, has let Cersei take the throne twice already, so it’s hard to imagine he has the ambition for the crown. Still, he was pretty disgusted with Cersei when he left her at the end of Season 7, so you never know.