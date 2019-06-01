After breaking out in ‘Moonlight,’ Jharrel Jerome channels the horrors of the Central Park Five case

To prepare for the role, Jerome studied the 2012 Ken Burns-directed documentary “Central Park Five.” A lot of his focus was on finding the vocal technique that would capture Wise's soft-spoken cadence. But mostly, his preparation came from spending time with Wise, now 46. DuVernay said Jerome would often ask if Wise could come to set: “He wanted to be able to look over at Korey. He wanted to feel him. He wanted to hear him. Not to mimic, but to push himself.”