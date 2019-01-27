Overrated/Underrated: Snubbing the lovely 'Beale Street,' and Marie Kondo points to bigger issues than books

The Marie Kondo backlash: A bestselling author and host of the Netflix makeover show “Tidying Up,” Kondo sped through internet-borne cycle of love and outrage as her show appeared over the holidays. While much of the ire centered on a recommendation of having no more than 30 books (since recast toward having as many books as are important to you), the lesson in her philosophy is less about numbers than our culture’s bizarre tendency toward hoarding. The question isn’t whether what we have “sparks joy” or not, it’s what makes us all light up at the prospect buying more things in the first place?