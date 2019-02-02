Overrated/Underrated: Should the Super Bowl halftime show go the way of the Oscar host?

“Black Panther” freed: A cultural phenomenon this summer and a recent winner at the Screen Actors Guild awards for its ensemble cast, this genre-redefining blockbuster unfortunately still feels like a long shot on Oscar night given the academy’s usual stance toward superhero movies. But the story of Wakanda continues to resonate regardless, and as if to underscore the point the movie returned to theaters this week for a run of free screenings from Friday through Feb. 7. The move was made in honor of Black History Month, but also served a reminder that though “Black Panther” deserves all the prizes it can get, movies can reach for a greater impact.