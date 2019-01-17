Overrated/Underrated: U.K.'s fine 'Sex Education,' plus shaving and the culture wars

“Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”: The title of this podcast carries a slightly glum air, especially when taken with word that the longtime late-night host’s self-titled TBS show is being trimmed to half an hour. But O’Brien has proved to be a natural in the audio-only format. Opening with a run of guests that include Pete Holmes, Wanda Sykes and podcast standard-bearer Marc Maron, the show has a comedy-nerd tilt in its guest list, which frees its host to be his goofy self without adhering to typical network structure. It’s a welcome addition for those needing a laugh on their commute, and with O’Brien at the helm odds are it will only get weirder from here.