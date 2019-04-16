‘Sesame Street’ festival is coming to Los Angeles in August

“I will always have very fond memories of watching ‘Sesame Street’ when I was growing up,” Garcetti said in a statement. “As a father who has seen how children’s hearts and minds are enriched by the lessons of Elmo and Big Bird, and as mayor of a city that shares the timeless values — friendship, compassion, and respect for our differences — it has shared with generations of kids, I am proud to welcome the show to Los Angeles.”