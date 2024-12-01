Sunday marks the 92nd anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade

Dancers from the Roundtable of Southern California Chinese American Organizations perform at the 2022 Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Sunday evening marks the 92nd anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Beginning at 6 p.m., a procession of marching bands, floats, equestrian groups and character balloons will make its way through the heart of Hollywood. Santa Claus and his troupe of reindeer will be part of the holiday celebration.

The two-hour parade will travel a 3.2-mile route. Beginning at Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard, the parade will head east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, south on Vine Street to Sunset Boulevard, and west on Sunset Boulevard to Orange Street.

Actor Jeremy Renner will serve as grand marshal.

“This season of giving is about spreading hope,” Renner, whose foundation supports foster children and other at-risk youth, said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to share this moment with my family and friends from the foundation as we work together to make a difference.”

The parade supports the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, which every year distributes 18 million toys to 7 million children, according to a news release distributed by the parade’s organizers.

Started in 1928, the event was first called the Santa Claus Lane Parade. It has been held every year but 1942 through 1944 during World War II and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its organizers.