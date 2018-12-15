'Andi Mack' actor Stoney Westmoreland fired after arrest for alleged attempted sexual liaison with a minor

Disney Channel has severed ties with “Andi Mack” actor Stoney Westmoreland following his Friday arrest in Utah on suspicion of arranging a sexual liaison with a minor.
“Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series, which wraps production on its third season next week,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement to The Times on Saturday.
Westmoreland, 48, who plays the titular character’s grandfather on the celebrated middle-school series, was taken in during a sting operation in Salt Lake City on Friday.
The arrest occurred after he reportedly began chatting with a person he believed was 13 years old on a dating app used for the “purpose of engaging sexual activity.” He allegedly sent and asked for pornographic images and allegedly asked to engage in oral sex with the person, according to Salt Lake City’s ABC 4, which obtained documents pertaining to the case.
Westmoreland hired a ride-share service to take him to a Salt Lake City address, where a meeting was arranged, then was taken into taken into custody by Salt Lake City police and members of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force, ABC 4 said.
The actor, who has written, directed and appeared in “Scandal,” “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and “Godzilla,” faces multiple charges of enticing a minor by internet or text and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, according to online booking records.
He is being held in Salt Lake County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
A spokesperson for the Salt Like City Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.