How 'Stranger Things' made the Starcourt Mall

While other areas of the mall remained open to the public, “Stranger Things” took over an area filled with empty, derelict retail spaces. It was “a real messy situation,” as Trujillo described it: “Imagine a mall without stores and without decoration. We had to painstakingly re-create the facades, all of the signage, all of the storefront displays. In many cases we had to reconfigure the storefront architecture because it was in disrepair or it had been piecemeal remodeled through the years.”