Review: She sees dead people... again. Psychic crime stopping in NBC’s ‘The InBetween’

In "The InBetween," which arrives Wednesday on NBC, Harriet Dyer plays Cassie Bedord, who sees dead people, among other things you (probably) don't. In the service of television, Cassie uses her various psychic powers to help the police – not the first series in which such a thing has happened, as fans of "The Medium" may now be raising a hand to point out. Creator Moira Kirland, who wrote "The InBetween" pilot, and was a writer and producer on "The Medium" (as well as "The Dead Zone," "Castle" and "Madame Secretary"), would have to agree. But restless spirits have long sought earthly justice from beyond the veil, in folk songs or stories and such — it's what they do, really.