Review: Netflix's supernatural sea thriller ‘Tidelands’ is B-picture TV with random acts of nudity

That nearly all of the major characters are involved, directly or indirectly, in what is after all a dirty business is presented with a notable absence of judgment (and, for that matter, detail); it is a trade whose only victims, so far as we see, are the traders. Cal, whose imprisonment we are called upon to question, is the comparatively good person here — certainly the heroine — though she theoretically has no problem with the drug thing. In any case, this will turn out to be a molehill compared with the mountain she is about to climb. Chosen One might as well be tattooed across her brow.