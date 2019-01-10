Review: HBO's much-debated 'True Detective' returns strong — with a few advisories

That Wayne and Amelia are among the few people of color seen here can seem odd — we are in the South, after all — but it's consistent with the demographics of northwestern Arkansas. Race is occasionally a point, if not exactly an issue in the five episodes I was able to watch. ("How is it here?" 1980 Wayne asks Amelia, a black woman teaching white kids. "It's fine. It's good really, for what it is. I hear something now and then. They're all poor around here; that's the main thing.") The woman interviewing Wayne for the documentary in 2015 asks if he ever felt that his superiors discounted his leads, "because I'm interested in the intersectionality of marginalized groups within authoritarian and systemic racist structures." Wayne says no, but in an earlier timeline, he makes it clear to Roland, "I know where I am in a way you will never understand."