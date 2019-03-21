Meghan McCain: ‘I don’t expect decency and compassion from the Trump family’

Meghan McCain responded to President Trump’s attacks on her late father, Sen. John McCain, who died seven months ago, on Thursday’s episode of “The View.”
“I don’t like coming here every day and having to do this. As all of you know, it’s extremely emotionally exhausting,” the TV show’s co-host said the morning after Trump remarked at an Ohio rally that he “never liked” the Vietnam veteran and that he “probably never will.”
McCain has been defending her father from Trump all week.
“I don’t expect decency and compassion from the Trump family,” she continued.
Following the president’s criticisms of the deceased Arizona Republican, Meghan McCain’s younger sister, Bridget, who tends to live a private life, spoke out in defense of her father.
“Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful,” she wrote in a tweet, which McCain read on the show.
“Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows,” Bridget continued.
On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” McCain urged viewers not to feel sorry for her and her family.
“We are blessed. We are a family of privilege. Feel bad for people out there who are being bullied that don’t have support,” she added.