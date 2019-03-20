Trump visits Ohio factory for tanks Army didn’t want, as tariffs hurt other workers

While the national unemployment rate did drop to 3.8% in February, Ohio’s economy, which was hit harder by the recession, lagged behind. In January, the most recent month for which data is available, the state’s jobless rate was at 4.7%, continuing an uneven recovery that began before Trump took office. Job growth in manufacturing has picked up, as it has nationally, but service employment growth has been weak. If factory closures continue, the overall picture could sour.