Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:51
LA Times Today: How a beachfront gas plant explains California’s energy problems
Share
Climate & Environment

LA Times Today: How a beachfront gas plant explains California’s energy problems

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
In 2019, the Public Utilities Commission recommended the Redondo Beach Waterfront Gas Plant remain open beyond 2020.

Local officials and clean energy activists were outraged and vowed to never let it happen.

But L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth writes the plant is still going and is likely to continue operating for the foreseeable future.
Climate & Environment