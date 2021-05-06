LA Times Today: How a beachfront gas plant explains California’s energy problems
In 2019, the Public Utilities Commission recommended the Redondo Beach Waterfront Gas Plant remain open beyond 2020.
Local officials and clean energy activists were outraged and vowed to never let it happen.
But L.A. Times energy reporter Sammy Roth writes the plant is still going and is likely to continue operating for the foreseeable future.
