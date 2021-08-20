LA Times Today: Ways to save water during the California drought
California is once again in the midst of a drought. Last month, Governor Newsom asked Californians to reduce water usage by 15 percent.
In 2015, homeowners made changes to conserve water by ripping out lawns, replacing old toilets and showerheads.
But do all the cutbacks really help? L.A. Times Jessica Roy shared the story.
