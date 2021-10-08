LA Times Today: Climate change is supercharging California heat waves
In July of this year, a blistering heat wave set new record high temperatures across California.
And while we’re all aware of the risk the scorching heat poses to the power grid, there is something greater to be lost: lives.
Each year, extreme heat kills more Americans than any other climate-fueled hazard, including hurricanes, floods and wildfires, but it gets far less attention because it kills so quietly.
In a new L.A. Times investigation, Anna Philips, Tony Barboza, Ruben Vives and Sean Greene reveal how California may have been severely undercounting deaths due to heat exposure and who is most vulnerable.
Anna and Tony joined us with their findings.
