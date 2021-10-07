The L.A. Times investigation into extreme heat’s deadly toll

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest consequences of global warming.
But in a state that prides itself as a climate leader, California chronically undercounts the death toll and has failed to address the growing threat of heat-related illness and death, a Los Angeles Times investigation has found.
California chronically undercounts the death toll from extreme heat, which disproportionately harms the poor, the elderly and others who are vulnerable.
Reporters Anna M. Phillips, Tony Barboza, Ruben Vives and Sean Greene, working with health data analyst Logan Arnold, found that heat likely caused about 3,900 deaths over the previous decade — six times the state’s official tally. This undercounting, they wrote, has contributed to California’s lack of urgency in confronting a public health crisis that is only getting worse.
Air conditioning can mean life or death
Federal data show that poor families have a far lower rate of air conditioning units in their homes than the average, and even when they have AC, they are reluctant to use it, or get equipment fixed due to costs. As heat waves intensify and become more frequent, AC can be the difference between life and death.
Utilities have funds available to install air conditioning in low-income households, but for one California family, help did not come soon enough.
The role of climate change
Climate change is transforming the character of the West’s hottest periods — making them more frequent, more persistent, more humid and more lethal.
Experts say this shift in heat waves should prompt changes in emergency notifications and public health response to keep the death toll from rising. But that isn’t happening.
California’s worst heat waves arrive in a one-two punch — high temperatures combined with humid air from Baja.
Staying safe amid extreme heat
With climate change triggering increasingly severe heat, Californians need to prepare themselves for temperature extremes, just as they do for earthquakes and other disasters.
Here’s what you need to know about heat-related illnesses. How can you identify, treat and prevent them?
What are heat-related illnesses and how are they treated? Are they preventable or inevitable? We talked to health experts for the answers.
