LA Times Today: ‘Extrapolations’ is the climate change TV show we desperately need
Apple TV+’s new drama series “Extrapolations” looks into the future and examines how the planet’s ever changing climate will impact families, work and survival.
Could this be the start of Hollywood focusing more on climate change?
L.A. Times staff writer Sammy Roth told us this is the TV show we’ve been waiting for.
