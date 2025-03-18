Boiling Point: Why you shouldn’t make deals with the (climate) devil

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, flanked by Vice President JD Vance, right, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, speaks in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2025.

I saw a great meme created by Dustin Mulvaney, an environmental studies professor at San José State University. It has to do with President Trump’s efforts to undo regulations under the National Environmental Policy Act.

Some background: The Trump administration wants to speed up permitting for oil pipelines, natural gas plants and other fossil fuel infrastructure. So-called permitting reform is opposed by many climate activists, but not all. Although streamlined environmental reviews would help fossil fuel companies steamroll opposition, they would also make it easier for energy developers to overcome resistance to solar farms and wind turbines.

Some climate activists think the benefits of permitting reform outweigh the costs. Others are skeptical. They see environmental reviews as some of the best tools for reining in fossil fuel pollution — and they don’t believe solar and wind farms should be given a free pass from ecological damage either.

OK, here’s Mulvaney’s meme:

(Dustin Mulvaney)

The joke is this: People who care about the climate crisis are aghast to see Trump tearing down democracy. But some of them are nonetheless willing to hold their noses and work with him to achieve permitting reform.

Personally, I think permitting reform could be helpful for climate — or at least it might have been last year, when Joe Biden was president and there was bipartisan legislation in the Senate. Mulvaney disagreed, arguing that the Senate bill, which didn’t pass, was “a recipe for undermining conservation and climate goals.”

Regardless, times have changed — for climate advocates and everyone else. Trump and Elon Musk are in charge. And however you want to describe their actions — fascist, authoritarian, tyrannical — no one of good conscience should be cooperating with them. It’s like making a deal with the devil. In the end, you’re going to lose.

Here’s a sampling of the Trump administration’s latest:



The Environmental Protection Agency plans to roll back 31 regulations, with EPA chief Lee Zeldin saying the agency is “driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion.” Those rollbacks threaten California’s progress on clean air and water. (Stories by Melody Petersen and Hayley Smith, L.A. Times)

One of the EPA’s rollbacks would especially benefit Montana’s Colstrip plant, the only U.S. coal plant without modern controls for particulate emissions. I visited Colstrip in late 2023. (Tim McLaughlin, Reuters)

The EPA will also close all of its environmental justice offices. In California, that could mean more pollution in already-burdened regions such as the Inland Empire. (Kurtis Alexander, San Francisco Chronicle)

The EPA is attempting to cancel $20 billion in climate change grants issued under the Inflation Reduction Act, a law approved by Congress. (Alex Guillén and Zack Colman, Politico)

I’m old enough to remember the hopeful days of three months ago, when at least a handful of environmentalists saw Zeldin as a moderate they might be able to work with. Pretty clear how that’s worked out.

Chris Wright, now secretary of Energy, testified before the Senate on Jan. 15, 2025. (Rod Lamkey / Associated Press)

Meanwhile, at Trump’s Department of Energy:



U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright called climate change a “side effect of building the modern world,” falsely claiming that solar and wind power are more expensive than fossil fuels. (Brad Plumer, New York Times)

Trump tapped an oil executive to lead the Department of Energy’s renewables office, which one critic likened to “putting an arsonist in charge of the fire department.” (Brian Dabbs, E&E News)

The situation on America’s public lands is equally grim.

The latest blow came Friday, when the White House issued a fact sheet implying Trump signed an order undoing Biden’s establishment of Chuckwalla National Monument in the California desert, and Sáttítla Highlands National Monument in Northern California. The next day, the White House deleted that language from the fact sheet. Now nobody outside the White House knows the status of the monuments, as my colleague Doug Smith reports.

If that sounds super weird to you — yes, it is super weird.

Who knows what will happen next. But if you care about public lands, I wouldn’t bother trying to persuade Trump to take care of them. As I wrote last month after U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) blandly told me he looked forward to making the case to Trump’s appointees not to strip protections from Chuckwalla National Monument, the folks in charge right now aren’t interested in science or reason or the law.

A few more examples of that reality:



Trump’s anti-diversity crusade caused the cancellation of firefighting boot camps that helped women break into a male-dominated profession that’s facing a labor shortage. (Jessica Kutz, The 19th)

The Interior Department has reinterpreted the Migratory Bird Treaty Act to mean that energy companies can now kill migratory birds, so long as it’s an accident. (Dino Grandoni and Maxine Joselow, Washington Post)

During his successful U.S. Senate run last year, Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.) distanced himself from the “land transfer” movement to privatize public lands. Now he’s not trying so hard. (Chris D’Angelo, Public Domain)

President Trump speaks at the Justice Department in Washington on March 14, 2025. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

In one of the most egregious examples of how little Trump cares for objective reality, the president claimed last week that he “invaded Los Angeles” and “opened up the water” — a new embellishment of a previous lie. Want to know what really went down? Read this story by The Times’ Ian James, which explores a newly released memo revealing how the Army Corps of Engineers responded to Trump’s order to “maximize” water deliveries in California.

In other Western water news:



California, Arizona and Nevada are urging Trump administration officials to consider patching up the bypass tubes at Glen Canyon Dam, to ensure water can keep flowing downstream on the Colorado River even if Lake Powell, behind the Arizona dam, drops to perilously low levels. (Ian James, L.A. Times)

The Trump administration paused negotiations with Canada on a Columbia River water-sharing treaty, which could spell trouble for hydropower generation in the Pacific Northwest. (Leyland Cecco, the Guardian)

To return to the meme: I understand the instinct, if you have a well-meaning policy objective and think you might be able to squeeze it out of the Trump administration, to take what you can get.

But sometimes the optics make the self-defeating nature of the task clearer than others.

Reading this story by my colleague Lila Seidman, for instance, I was struck by the absurdity of U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles) leading a group of bipartisan lawmakers calling on the Trump administration to jettison a controversial plan to protect the northern spotted owl. She and her colleagues appealed to the Trump administration’s “spirit of fiscal responsibility,” describing the conservation plan as “grossly expensive.”

In practice, Kamlager-Dove has ethical issues with the plan, which involves killing one type of owl to save another — a scientifically supported but controversial proposal. Nonetheless, she and eight other Democrats are basically offering up fodder for Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency because it aligns with one of their goals.

Again, you don’t make deals with the devil. Maybe you get something you want in the short term. But in the long term, you lose. You condition yourself to keep falling for their tricks. You legitimize the erosion of democracy.

On that lovely note, here’s what else is happening around the West:

THE ENERGY TRANSITION

Dan Bateman of Diamond Bar put a sticker on the back window of his Tesla explaining his purchase. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Elon Musk has amassed a great deal of control over the federal government. But Tesla isn’t doing so well, as Trump-hating customers sour on Musk’s electric vehicles. A few recent stories:



Used Tesla EVs are losing resale value fast, suggesting either that not many people want to buy them or that a lot of people are trying to sell them (or both). (Caroline Petrow-Cohen, L.A. Times)

Some angry Americans are vandalizing Tesla dealerships and chargers. (Andrew J. Campa, L.A. Times)

The pain cuts both ways: In an unsigned letter to Trump’s U.S. trade representative, Tesla quietly warned that the president’s tariffs could harm U.S. companies. (Caroline Petrow-Cohen)

In other electric-vehicle news, activists appealed a judge’s decision rejecting their lawsuit over lithium extraction in California’s Imperial Valley, per the Desert Sun’s Janet Wilson. Lithium is a key ingredient in EV batteries.

Overall, the energy transition is slowing under Trump. Fossil fuel executives are no longer pretending to care about clean energy goals. Bill Gates’ climate group, Breakthrough Energy, is cutting dozens of staff members.

Even in California, good news can be hard to come by. My L.A. Times colleague George Skelton reports that Gov. Gavin Newsom is looking to divert $305 million from a voter-approved climate bond to help balance the budget. Bloomberg’s Eliyahu Kamisher, meanwhile, reports that California’s public employee pension system is counting investments in Chevron, Saudi Aramco and other fossil fuel companies as “climate solutions.”

FIRE FALLOUT

(Lorena Iñiguez Elebee)

If you open one story about the Los Angeles County wildfires this week, make it this one, by my colleagues David Wharton and Lorena Iñiguez Elebee. Lorena created incredible visuals showing how fire-stricken suburbs can be rebuilt safer. It’s by far the most understandable explainer I’ve seen on this important topic.

In other fire safety and recovery news:



California regulators are considering making it easier for municipal landfills to accept hazardous waste — from wildfire burn zones, for instance. Environmental groups say most landfills aren’t equipped to handle it without risking air and water pollution. (Tony Briscoe, L.A. Times)

More parts of California are now zoned as high-fire-hazard. (Noah Haggerty and Sean Greene, L.A. Times)

A bill to increase wages for inmate firefighters cleared its first committee. (Anabel Sosa, L.A. Times)

Here’s what it will take for hiking trails burned in the Palisades fire to recover. (Jaclyn Cosgrove, L.A. Times)

Last but not least, The Times co-sponsored a poll of L.A. County voters gauging their response to the fires. I find it pretty alarming that 9% of residents are very seriously considering leaving the county, as Laura J. Nelson reports. Also significant: Most residents want stronger building codes and restrictions on growth in high-fire-risk areas — especially folks in neighborhoods devastated by the recent fires, Liam Dillon writes.

LAND AND WATER

A few water stories for the road:



The main construction site for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s planned Delta water tunnel will surround the tiny rural town of Hood, population 271. Locals think the Newsom administration chose their spot on the Sacramento River because they had little power to fight back. (Alastair Bland, CalMatters)

California continues to make steady but slow progress in restoring the Salton Sea, the state’s largest lake by surface area. The latest update: There’s a Salton Sea Conservancy now. (Deborah Brennan, CalMatters)

Atmospheric river storms are getting bigger, wetter and more frequent. (Seth Borenstein, Associated Press)

I’m also sad to report two deaths.

First is David Myers, one of the most important conservationists in California history. He founded the Wildlands Conservancy, which saved hundreds of thousands of spectacular acres from development and greatly expanded Joshua Tree National Park. Here’s his L.A. Times obituary, from Elaine Woo.

Second is Raul Grijalva, a Democrat who represented Arizona in the House of Representatives for more than two decades. He championed climate, conservation and tribal land stewardship. Here’s his obituary.

ONE MORE THING

(L.A. Times Studios / Sypher Studios)

A huge congratulations to my L.A. Times environment team colleague Rosanna Xia, whose documentary “Out of Plain Sight,” based on her groundbreaking reporting about the hidden history of DDT dumping off the California coast, will play next week on the closing night of Washington, D.C.’s Environmental Film Festival.

I was lucky enough to catch the film when it screened at Netflix’s Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles last month; it’s fantastic. You can watch a trailer here, and find a list of upcoming film festival screenings here.

