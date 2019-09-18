Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Climate & Environment

Trump says he’s revoking California’s right to set tougher car emission standards

President Trump
President Trump on Aug. 5. Trump on Wednesday said revoking California’s authority to set tougher mileage standards would result in less expensive and safer cars.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 18, 2019
8:48 AM
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump on Wednesday said his administration is revoking California’s authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators.

In a tweet, Trump said his move would result in less expensive and safer cars. He insisted that new cars would be cleaner, even as they burn more gasoline than they would have under Obama-era fuel efficiency standards he wants to replace.

California’s authority to set its own, tougher emissions standards goes back to a waiver issued by Congress during passage of the Clean Air Act in 1970.

Even before the announcement revoking that authority, California and environmental groups said they planned legal action.

