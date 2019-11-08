Full coverage: Marshall Islands

With climate change and rising seas, the U.S. is about to face a reckoning for the toxic nuclear legacy we buried — and forgot — in the Marshall Islands.
A special report from the L.A. Times, here and in print Nov. 10.
Read our past coverage.
Researchers have found high levels of radiation in giant clams near the Central Pacific site where the United States entombed waste from nuclear testing almost four decades ago, raising concerns the contamination is spreading from the dump site’s tainted groundwater into the ocean and the food chain.
Think of the most radioactive landscapes on the planet and the names Chernobyl and Fukushima may come to mind.
The Marshall Islands, a key U.S. ally in the central Pacific, has declared a national climate crisis because of the mounting risk of sea-level rise.