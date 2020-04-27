Introducing Boiling Point, a newsletter on climate change, environment and energy

If you’re like most people, you’re spending more time at home than you ever imagined possible and wondering just when life will return to normal.

If you’re also the type of person who finds inspiration and comfort from the outdoors, as well as California’s immense natural beauty, you’re probably feeling a special sort of sadness too, as we distance ourselves not only from each other, but from the natural world as well.

Here, then, is a bit of good news: California, in all its far-flung majesty, is still out there, and the award-winning journalists of the Los Angeles Times are determined to bring it to you in our new weekly Boiling Point newsletter, hosted by reporter Sammy Roth and debuting May 7.

Boiling Point is about a whole lot more than the environment and ecology of California, though. It’s about the air you breathe, the water you drink and the energy that powers the device you’re reading these words on right now. It’s about our changing climate, rising sea levels, devastating wildfires, and drought. It’s also about the role we and our government choose to play as stewards of our natural resources, and the search for solutions to our long reliance on fossil fuels.

When you sign up for Boiling Point, you’ll be getting the best climate, environment and energy reporting The Times has to offer, and you’ll be getting a view of not only California, but also of the American West and the globe.

This has been a humbling time for humanity, and it’s caused us to take a hard look at how we work, how we move about, how we consume and how vulnerable we really are. As we all prepare to navigate a new normal, let Boiling Point help you find your way.