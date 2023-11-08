Advertisement
Climate & Environment

California’s new ‘right to repair’ law is embraced by recyclers

A man wearing an orange reflective vest stands before a pile of refuse.
Joe La Mariana, executive director of RethinkWaste, inside the Shoreway Environmental Center in San Carlos, Calif.
(Susanne Rust / Los Angeles Times)
By Susanne RustStaff Writer 
Share
SAN CARLOS — 

Joe La Mariana has seen it all; he got his sea legs in municipal waste 30 years ago. He’s now the executive director of RethinkWaste — one of the Bay Area’s largest and most innovative recycling centers in San Carlos.

He said there are few pieces of legislation that get him as excited as California’s new “right to repair” does.

Climate California

Aggressive and impactful reporting on climate change, the environment, health and science.

Explore our new section
Advertisement

“It’s a game changer,” he said, noting the legislation will reduce the number of items he has to send straight to the landfill and will open markets for materials — such as the rare earth minerals used in many batteries — that can be reused.

On Oct. 10, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that will provide Californians with the tools — the information, manuals and parts — they need to repair their cellphones, refrigerators, stoves and other electronic devices.

Mark Woodward had his camera trained on the same stretch of coastline off West Cliff Drive he'd been watching for months, as he religiously monitored the whereabouts of Otter 841, the viral sea otter that's become notorious for stealing surfboards and evading wildlife officials. He spotted the unmistakable blue tag on her left flipper and knew it was her. But this time, Woodward was surprised to find a little ball of fluff right next to the famed otter

Climate & Environment

After terrorizing surfers, California’s angriest otter finds peace as new mother

Santa Cruz’s sea otter, 841, has given birth to a wee pup — suggesting that her erratic behavior could have been hormonally driven.

Oct. 26, 2023

“Why do most 40-year-old refrigerators work like the day they were purchased but top-of-the-line new refrigerators barely last a decade if you’re lucky? That’s not innovation; that’s planned obsolescence,” said Nick Lapis, director of advocacy for Californians Against Waste, which lobbied for the legislation. “Not buying something new will almost always be better for the environment than recycling something and buying a replacement.”

Because California is one of the world’s largest economies, this bill is likely to have a domino effect across the country, Lapis said. Similar laws have been passed in New York, Colorado and Minnesota, although California’s is considered tougher.

“If California were its own country, it would have the fourth-largest economy in the world, larger than the U.K., Germany or France. What we do here matters. It matters in and of itself, but it also matters around the country and on the global stage,” Lapis said.

Advertisement

California’s law requires that electronics manufacturers provide appropriate tools, parts, software and documentation for seven years after production for devices priced above $100, and three years for less expensive devices.

Any company that fails to follow these rules will be fined $1,000 per day for the first violation, $2,000 per day for the second, and subsequently, any further violations will attract a $5,000-per-day fine.

California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) sponsored the bill.

BAKERSFIELD, CA - DECEMBER 02: Miguel Rodriguez, 29, of Bakersfield, organizer of Bring Back the Kern, at the Rocky Point weir, the second point where water is taken from the Kern River and diverted into the Carrier Canal at the Panorama Vista Preserve on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Bakersfield, CA. The Kern Island, Carrier, and Beardsley Canals all take water out of the Kern River at Panorama Vista Preserve. People in Bakersfield press the California Department of Water Resources board to bring back a flowing Kern River. The river has long been dry in downtown because so much water is diverted. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

A river runs through Bakersfield? Judge rules the Kern River must be allowed to flow

Conservation groups sued to try to prevent the Kern River from running dry in Bakersfield. A judge ordered the city to ensure water remains in the river.

Nov. 1, 2023

Both Apple and HP supported the bill this year, along with 82 independent repair shops, 109 local elected officials and more than 50 environmental and consumer groups.

La Mariana said there are the obvious benefits of the law (allowing consumers the opportunity to fix an item if it’s broken, rather than just tossing it) as well as environmental benefits (less garbage in the waste stream).

But it will also help his business avoid costly accidents and potential injuries.

RethinkWaste is publicly owned and governed by local municipalities. La Mariana said in addition to waste and recycling material, it takes electronic waste and disposes of it for free for residents.

“But people think: Oh, this old cellphone or computer, it’s recyclable. And they throw it in with their recyclables,” he said during a recent tour of the San Carlos Shoreway Environmental Center.

“You see the mechanized equipment here?” he said, pointing to a three-story-high conveyor belt that moves waste through a row of human sorters, and then through a series of high-tech robots that image and sort waste depending on its composition. “When it gets in there, it creates fires.”

He said there’s at least one fire a month at the center, due to improperly tossed electronics — including a four-alarm fire in 2018 that almost burned the place to the ground, causing the center to close for four months at a cost of $8.5 million. He said power cords are another problem because they tangle the belts and gears of the machinery.

Climate & EnvironmentCalifornia
Susanne Rust

Susanne Rust is an award-winning investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues. She is based in the Bay Area.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement