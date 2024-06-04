Bird flu detected in San Francisco wastewater and chickens

As federal and state health officials expand their avian flu surveillance, the San Francisco Department of Public Health has reported that avian flu has been detected in wastewater samples collected in May.

The samples were collected after two chickens at a live bird market in the city tested positive for the disease on May 9.

Authorities say the source of H5N1 in San Francisco’s wastewater is unclear and that the city’s sewer system incorporates both wastewater and stormwater — meaning it could be coming from animal waste, milk or people, or from a combination of sources.

City officials said the virus has not been detected in more recent wastewater analyses, which have been analyzed by WastewaterSCAN — an infectious disease monitoring network run by researchers at labs at Stanford, Emory University and Verily, Alphabet Inc.’s life sciences research organization.

Advertisement

WastewaterSCAN and the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions recorded a Bay Area spike of Influenza A activity during April and May. The avian flu is an influenza A subtype.

In May 2024, the city was informed by the California Department of Public Health about a positive H5N1 avian flu test result on two asymptomatic chickens at a live bird market in San Francisco. The test was conducted as part of the state’s routine testing program of live bird markets.

San Francisco’s health department began daily health monitoring of market employees who were in close contact with the live chickens. No symptoms were reported and the market has reopened.

It was during this period that WastwaterSCAN tested wastewater samples and found fragments of the avian flu genetic material.

According to page 7 of a Health Commission Director’s Report for the city, San Francisco is the only municipality in California so far with a positive H5N1 avian flu detection.

However other cities, including nine in Texas, have also had detections.

Advertisement

The avian flu, which saw a North American resurgence beginning in Feb. 2022, is believed to have jumped from wild birds to dairy cows late last year, but was only reported in March. As of Monday, the disease had been detected in 79 dairy herds across nine states.

No infected dairy cows in California have been detected.

Tests of retail milk conducted last month showed genetic fragments of the virus in 20% of samples tested. It has also been detected in meat.

Health officials say pasteurization kills the virus, however high levels have been found in raw milk — and cats and mice that drank raw milk from infected cows had high mortality rates.

Four people have contracted the disease in the United States; three were dairy workers.

Since 2022, hundreds of millions of birds have been infected with the disease across the U.S. In California, roughly seven million commercially reared chickens, turkeys and ducks have been culled as a result of infection since February 2022.

Waves of the virus follow migrating birds, and appear to peak during the fall migration when birds that have been feeding all summer in the Arctic — and mixing with other birds from around the world — head south.

In an effort to contain the disease and prevent it’s spread, California’s State Veterinarian, Annette Jones, has periodically issued temporary waivers to free range, cage free and organic poultry farms, allowing farmers to keep birds indoors as the virus spreads.

Advertisement

It is unclear how many farms have taken advantage of the waiver, nor where cage free or free range facilities keep birds on farms not designed to house indoor flocks.

Jones said such a scenario was “unlikely because it’s a recommendation and I know a lot of people don’t do that because their facilities are not designed for it.”

Caleb Barron, an organic chicken producer at Fogline Farm, in Pescadero, said he has not brought his birds indoors, and so far, they have stayed disease free. He said his biosecurity protocols — such as washing shoes and equipment — and ample spacing have provided protection from the disease.

“These other farmers, they see these birds as product. Do everything you can to keep your product safe,” he said. “I guess we just see it differently.”

According to the USDA, in the last 30 days, the avian flu has been detected in fourteen commercial and backyard flocks (5.82 million birds) in Minnesota and Iowa. The chickens at the San Francisco live market were detected on May 9. The federal website says that ultimately 700 birds were involved in that outbreak.

