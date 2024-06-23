Giant Rock: A century of stories in the Mojave Desert

Campers. Off-roaders. Ufologists.

Seekers of all stripes have been coming to Giant Rock, in the Mojave Desert just north of Landers, for a very long time.

“I just know there’s something majestic about that rock and that land, and it does draw people there,” says Michelle Anderson, an Orange County radio show host who recently hosted a tour of Giant Rock for attendees of Contact in the Desert, a UFO convention.

“Think about all that rock has endured in terms of humanity’s history. They say ‘if these walls could talk.’ If these rocks could talk, what would they tell us?”

Here are some of the highlights.