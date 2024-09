Hello!

I will tell you about greenhouse gases. They are from volcanoes, pollution, power plants and cigarettes. They are bad for the Earth!

The good thing about power plants is that we have lots of electricity. The bad thing about power plants is because it gets really hot from all the smoke and pollution.

We will solve the problem with less pollution.

Alden Hong is a second-grader in the San Gabriel Valley.

Alden shows his drawing of greenhouse gases. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)