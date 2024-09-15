Demanding to be heard

How do we fix our warming planet? 12 young essayists share their hopes, their outrage and some strategies for change
Sometimes we have to escalate to be heard when we’re demanding a livable future
Meet the Long Beach student who fought for green schools — and won
‘I started organizing in high school for climate justice, and I credit a lot of my drive and passion to both my grandmas.’
— Sim Bilal
What will happen if someone you love has asthma and can’t breathe?
How do I feel about climate change? Terrified — but action is essential
‘Pick up a rake, get dirty, and then you’ll be protecting the land’
Plastic is what’s forming our future, and it’s killing us
‘I need to care about the environment now instead of waiting until I’m grown. Older generations waited too long.’
— Sophia Perez
We should brainstorm methods to reduce, reuse and recycle
My town became environmentally conscious and so did I
Just out of high school and blockading the door to JD Vance’s office
Greenhouse gases are bad for the Earth
‘I think if a bunch of people just do little things to help, and try to do it every day, or at least maybe once a week, then we could make some big changes.’
— Declan McAdams
