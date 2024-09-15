Advertisement
Climate & Environment

Demanding to be heard

Our crisis, their future

How do we fix our warming planet? 12 young essayists share their hopes, their outrage and some strategies for change

Los Angeles, CA - August 21: Sim Bilal is a young climate change activist who has written a first-person essay and is photographed next to pumps at an oil field in Los Angeles Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sim Bilal, community organizer

Sometimes we have to escalate to be heard when we’re demanding a livable future
LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 31, 2024 - Diana Michaelson, 19, across the way from the Queen Mary in Long Beach on July 31, 2024. Michaelson was a 16-year-old junior at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, now attending Cornell University, who has been worried about climate change. That's when she learned her hometown of Long Beach would be facing serious sea level rise by the time she's 25. "We have to act now. We Can't wait for future generations," said Michaelson. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Diana Michaelson, sophomore at Cornell

Meet the Long Beach student who fought for green schools — and won
open quotation mark

‘I started organizing in high school for climate justice, and I credit a lot of my drive and passion to both my grandmas.’

— Sim Bilal

Madar Mee a seventh-grader at Mark Twain Middle School stands for a portrait in Los Angeles, CA.

Madar Mee, eighth-grader

What will happen if someone you love has asthma and can’t breathe?
FULLERTON-CA-JULY 19, 2024: David Luong, 18, is photographed at Cal State University Fullerton, where he will attend school this Fall, on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

David Luong, freshman at Cal State Fullerton

How do I feel about climate change? Terrified — but action is essential
El Monte, CA - August 27: Michael Isaac Yabara, a young climate change activist, stands for portraits at Whitter Narrows on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in El Monte, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Isaac Michael Ybarra, artist and storyteller

‘Pick up a rake, get dirty, and then you’ll be protecting the land’
Sophia Perez a seventh-grader at Mark Twain Middle School stands for a portrait in Los Angeles, CA.

Sophia Perez, eighth-grader

Plastic is what’s forming our future, and it’s killing us
open quotation mark

‘I need to care about the environment now instead of waiting until I’m grown. Older generations waited too long.’

— Sophia Perez

Monterey Park, CA - August 23: Calvin Hong, 10, pose for a portrait while holding a fallen tree branch at Sunnyslopes Park on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 in Monterey Park, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Calvin Hong, fifth-grader

We should brainstorm methods to reduce, reuse and recycle
Los Angeles, CA - August 24: Cimate Change Activist/Essayist Alyssa Jaipersaud poses for a portrait at Exposition Park Rose Garden on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Alyssa Jaipersaud, graduate student at USC

My town became environmentally conscious and so did I
Brentwood, CA, Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Youth protestersgather near VP Harris' Brentwood home calling on her to urge President Biden to declare a climate emergency. Simon Aron leads a chant. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Simon Aron, freshman at Brown

Just out of high school and blockading the door to JD Vance’s office
Monterey Park, CA - August 23: Alden Hong, 7, rides his mini recumbent bike at Sunnyslopes Park on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 in Monterey Park, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Alden Hong, second-grader

Greenhouse gases are bad for the Earth
open quotation mark

‘I think if a bunch of people just do little things to help, and try to do it every day, or at least maybe once a week, then we could make some big changes.’

— Declan McAdams

Los Angeles, CA - May 31: Abbott Swartz a seventh-grader at Mark Twain Middle School sits for a portrait in Los Angeles, CA. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)

Abbott Swartz, eighth-grader

Climate change and the case for nuclear fusion
Los Angeles, CA - May 31: Declin Mcadams a seventh-grader at Mark Twain Middle School sits for a portrait in Los Angeles, CA. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)

Declan McAdams, eighth-grader

He started his climate activism in kindergarten
