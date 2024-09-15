There are many causes of climate change. One example is cutting down trees. This is a problem that some people don’t know about.

Carbon dioxide is released from the trunk when it breaks down or gets cut down, and it is often a main cause of climate change. This is one of many reasons climate change is occurring.

We can all take part in helping to reduce climate change. We should brainstorm methods to reduce, reuse and recycle.

At home, I reduce by using unused pages from my old notebooks to draw and solve math problems. This year, I will order only used books from bookstores. For all of my school projects, I recycle by using only materials that are already in my home. These include any excess pieces of paper, felt, pipe cleaner and used pieces of cardboard.

Once everybody takes part in reducing the effects of climate change, it will help us to have a better future, with pleasant weather, less long-term drought, and less heat.

Calvin Hong is a fifth-grader in the San Gabriel Valley.