Gasoline price-hike issue: California Republicans in U.S. House demand delay in state board vote

Reps. Young Kim, left, and Michelle Steel are among 12 California Republicans in the U.S. House who sent a letter to state air regulators demanding a delay in policies that could raise the price of gasoline.

All 12 California Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board demanding it delays a Nov. 8 vote on policies that will increase the price of gasoline.

The Republicans accuse the board, known as CARB, of “a failure to provide complete transparency” about consumer costs stemming from new environmental policies under discussion. The letter sent Thursday from the congressional delegation said the vote should be delayed so CARB can “focus on analyzing and communicating its policies’ impact on consumers in our state.”

CARB spokesman David Clegern said that the agency had no response to the letter, but that the vote was scheduled for Nov. 8 “due to required state timelines to move a rulemaking to a vote.”

The board issued an economic impact report last year that said tighter carbon reduction policies under consideration could raise gasoline prices as much as 47 cents a gallon next year.

CARB has since backed away from that projection, saying it was a requirement under state law but lacked a “real world” foundation. The agency has acknowledged that new policies to promote electric vehicles will probably raise gas prices, but says it can’t accurately predict by how much.

The letter was spearheaded by Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Seal Beach), who is in a tight reelection fight with Democrat Derek Tran.

Transparency and the level of CARB’s cooperation with legislators became a bipartisan issue at the special legislative session this month. That session ended in a bill that could lead to state mandates on the amount of spare gasoline that refiners must keep on hand to assure a steady supply of fuel.

Also on Thursday, state Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) issued a news release complaining about a “lack of response” to a list of questions signed by 25 Republican legislators about the impact of the vote on gasoline prices.

Assemblymember Joe Patterson (R-Rocklin) complained to a CARB official at a Sept. 18 hearing that he and fellow Republicans had sent a letter requesting information from CARB Chair Liane Randolph on May 14. “We haven’t received a response yet. I know we’re the super minority party and all.”

Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) backed up his colleague: “I do think it’s unacceptable that anybody, Democrat or Republican, should not have the courtesy of getting a letter responded to.”

Five days later, Randolph responded with answers to the Republicans’ questions.