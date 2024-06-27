The Vegas Minute – Pool Culture is Back

A summer vacation in Vegas means one of two things – either you’re inside a megaresort with some mega-A/C, or you’re poolside, soaking up the desert sun. For those who can’t get enough of the latter, try these pool experiences. While they offer their own spin on the classic pool culture, they all have luxury, H20 and a dose of sweet, sweet photons in common – don’t forget to reapply the sunscreen.

A Pool with a View

Did someone say … “adults only?” While we here at ETA love kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews and even the neighbor’s teenagers, sometimes a Vegas pool day is best experienced without them. Resorts World, among the newest properties on the Strip, offers a grown-up experience at their Athena Infinity Ultra Pool, the first adults-only infinity-edge in Vegas and offering a gorgeous view of Sin City. From modest tables to a luxe VIP bungalow, the Athena’s privacy and beauty conjure relaxation that is a perfect counterpoint to the hustle and bustle below. Looking for more excitement than that? Luckily, the Athena Infinity Ultra Pool is one of many pool experiences at the resort’s aqua complex, including a Family Pool, so do bring those kids! rwlasvegas.com/experiences/pool

Swimming and Sports

A pool so unique its name is trademarked, Stadium Swim® at Circa Resort and Casino downtown is the perfect place for the kind of sports fan who needs to attach themselves to the game for any reason. Also adults-only, the complex features a truly massive 143-foot screen (To scale, that’s likely longer than the wingspan of the plane you took to Vegas) and boasts 14 million pixels to capture every moment of the action, even a busy day of multiple midsummer baseball games. And, with six pools, water sofas, cabanas and even the Owner’s Suite featuring even more TVs, a “super cabana” and private security. While any day is a good day to swim, the pool complex offers special viewing events year round, including the MLB All-Star game on July 16 and UFC 304 on July 27. Best of all, general admission starts at just $25. circalasvegas.com/stadium-swim

Renovating the Rio

In the category of “new, even for Vegas,” the pool complex is filled and ready at the Rio Las Vegas, the venerable Strip-adjacent, two-tower property that is currently undergoing a top-to-bottom refresh. The four-pool setup promises a Brazilian-inspired experience and is tied together with the completely revamped Pool Decks, which allow flexible seating in a laid-back environment. The Nautilus pool even has a beautiful multi waterfall feature to keep guests cool and underscore the jungle motif. Keeping with the Rio de Janeiro theme, tropical drinks and “Samba in the Sun” weekends complement the vibe. Opened in April, the revamped pools are just one of the major overhauls at Rio, which opened way back in 1990 – from the rooms to food and drink options, casino floor to even the exterior lighting, it’s becoming a whole new resort! riolasvegas.com/rio-pool

