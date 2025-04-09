The Vegas Minute: Do This Once! (Or Maybe Twice.)

Las Vegas is a city of firsts: Nevada (and by extension, Vegas) was first to legalize gaming in 1931. The concept of the mega-casino was born here (there’s a giant pyramid hotel, built in 1992, on the Strip after all). And the city was the first to cover an entire section of city blocks with a giant screen, creating the eye-popping Fremont Street Experience.

So, it should come as no surprise that there are many things one can do in Vegas that are hard, if not impossible, to find anywhere else in the world. How lucky are we to have this right in our own backyard? Next time you’re there – and let’s face it, Angelenos go to Vegas a LOT – experience the city in a way you haven’t thought to do before.

‘Roll’ In

While it’s true the Vegas landmark has lost its superfluous “tallest” crown, the High Roller, an “observation wheel” sitting directly on the Strip center and towering over almost everything, remains among the largest Ferris Wheels in the world. (Only Ain Dubai, opened in 2021, is taller.) But 550 feet is enough to offer a bird’s-eye view of Sin City and far beyond from the comfort of your enclosed “pod.” To get a sense of scale, each cabin on the wheel can hold 40 people. Try the “Happy Half Hour” – an open bar in the sky for you and your friends as you take in the marvelous evening view – it might be the most “elevated” cocktail you’ve ever tried. caesars.com/linq/things-to-do/attractions/high-roller

Take a Drive

Los Angeles is a car town, and maybe even more than that, it’s a place where you’ll see some of the wildest exotics roaming the backroads (or suffering in traffic with us mere mortals). However, if you want to get yourself behind the wheel of one of these supercars, you’ll have to either make some powerful – and trusting – friends, or head to Las Vegas Speedway. That’s where Exotics Racing can connect enthusiasts with the vehicles of their dreams, unleashing them on the famed track. If you’ve ever wanted to feel the raw surge of power from a biturbo Ferrari or the 690HP of a Porsche 991 GT2 RS, you have “car” blanche to do so. If this all seems like too much, Exotics Racing offers go-karts so you can get the thrill and bragging rights while keeping it under 100mph. exoticsracing.com

Float Out

It’s just a half hour outside of Las Vegas, AND it’s one of the reasons the city can exist: the famed Hoover Dam, which supplies the entire region with both water and power. The landmark public works project, possibly the most-recognized dam in the world, is cool, sure, but doesn’t exactly warrant a “once-in-a-lifetime” moniker. That is, until you’re in a raft looking straight up at the 700-plus-foot-tall structure (and trying not to think about just how much water it’s holding back.) Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures, who just started up their 2025 season in late February, have the tour, which takes you up the Colorado River and into the shadow of the arched concrete dam via a large and comfy raft, allows for an entirely unique perspective of both the site and the more recent Mike O’Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, the largest concrete arch bridge in the U.S. In addition, the float down the river connects you with some amazing natural sights, including migratory birds, Bighorn sheep and beautiful natural formations. hooverdamraftingadventures.com