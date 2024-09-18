North America’s Under-the-Radar Foodie Destinations

Foodies in the know already flock to culinary hotspots like New Orleans, Vancouver and Mexico City. Yet, for those searching for new eating experiences, a handful of lesser-known cities are emerging as topnotch dining destinations, places that fly under the radar (and may not have as many Michelin stars just yet) but are earning kudos for both quality cuisine and the venues in which those meals are served.

Have a glance at these rising, under-the-radar food destinations:

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh is already well-known for college sports (UNC, Wake Forest, NC State). But the state capital is also one of North Carolina’s best eating and drinking destinations.

St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar flaunts a raw bar, creative seafood dishes and amazing craft cocktails near the state capitol building. See if you can finish the entire Tchoupitoulas Street special (crab, shrimp and oysters). If steak, bourbon and checkerboard tablecloths are more your scene, expansive Angus Barn is renowned for its carnivorous delights and adjacent Wild Turkey Lounge.

Raleigh breakfast ranges from one of the original Krispy Kreme doughnut outlets to iconic Southern dishes like grits, country ham and eggs with fried catfish at Big Ed’s Market Square . After dark, sip a couple of the 350-plus brews on tap at the Raleigh Beer Garden (a Guinness World Record).

Guadalajara, Jalisco

Mexico’s second largest city may be its overall best dining destination. Many of the top restaurants are within walking distance of one another in the leafy, laidback Colonia Americana neighborhood.

Hueso is a feast for both the eyes and appetite, a cutting-edge eatery named after the Spanish word for “bone.” True to its theme, the walls are decorated in artistically displayed animal bones and the menu spangled with innovative dishes like cowboy pork and steak tartare with mustard ice cream. Meals are served at a single, long wooden table that stretches across the dining room.

Colonia Americana is also home to Taco Fish La Paz with its tasty seafood bites (ask for an upstairs balcony table) and the casual Shrimp’n Beer , which despite its funky name serves surprisingly good tuna poké, fried calamari, chicharrón, Cajun-style mussels and boiled shrimp.

Taxi out to Tlaquepaque for signature Mexican dishes complemented by live folk or jazz music at Casa Luna . Among its signature dishes are enchiladas tricolor (inspired by the Mexican flag), huitlacoche tostadas and chicken molé.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The state’s oldest restaurant, Cattlemen’s Steakhouse , opened in 1910 in the city’s bustling stockyards area and was the acme of OKC dining for decades (and remains an institution). But something happened around the turn of the 21st century – an explosion of global cuisine.

Asian eateries abound, like Ma Der Lao Kitchen , serving up Laotian favorites from Chef Jeff Chanchaleune’s family recipes in the eclectic Plaza District, as well as dim sum at the Grand House Asian Bistro and Vietnamese noodles at Pho Lien Hoa . Delights in this so-named Asian District epitomize the trend toward more exotic foods.

Meanwhile, Red PrimeSteak has modernized the local meat-eating experience via a fixed-price menu that features options like beef tenderloin tamales, wagyu skirt steak with lobster tail, green chili mac-and-cheese and Caesar broccolini.

Among the other OKC oldies-but-goodies are Indian tacos at Tim’s Drive Inn in Warr Acres and the smoked bologna sandwich at Jamil’s Steakhouse on the north side.

Calgary, Alberta

Alberta’s biggest city continues to attract pioneering chefs and innovative eaters from elsewhere in Canada, drawn by its dry, blue-sky climate, a booming energy-driven economy and proximity to Rocky Mountains recreation.

Among the creative dining experiences in the trendy Beltline District are updated Mediterranean classics at Kama , Euro-Asian fusion (and incredible chandeliers) at Orchard Restaurant , and solarium lunches at Park by Sidewalk Citizen in Memorial Park.

Trendy 17 Ave. SW is flanked by popular eateries like Una Pizza & Wine (honey-infused truffle pies), Simply Irie Caribbean cuisine and the amazing mix of seafood, beef and vegetarian small plates at Model Milk .

But you’ll have to commute out to eastside Inglewood for Calgary’s top eating experience – the outstanding forage-and-farm dishes of Rouge . Located in a red Victorian mansion, the restaurant offers sumptuous surf or turf selections, plus a six-course gathered and foraged chef’s menu.

San Antonio, Texas

The place that pioneered Tex-Mex cuisine in the 1800s is now at the leading edge of new culinary trends, like Mexican regional foods and New Texas cuisine.

At restaurants like La Gloria in the Pearl Brewery District and Fruteria Botanero in Southtown, celebrity chef Johnny Hernandez serves street tacos, ceviche, al pastor, molcajete meat dishes, traditional soups and other recipes gleaned from his many research trips to Mexico.

John and Elise Russ are the movers and shakers behind the New Texan cuisine at their Clementine restaurant in Castle Hills. Among their many fusion dishes are okra with molé and tahini, chamomile brined chicken with chimichurri, and hushpuppies with honey, sumac and smoked paprika.

San Antonio has always been a great bar-hopping town. Drinking establishments around the Alamo range from the legendary Menger Bar (where Teddy Roosevelt recruited many of his Roughriders) and the totally off-the-wall (and unashamedly kitschy) Buckhorn Saloon . For more modern joints, try Bar 1919 speakeasy and Haunt Lounge in the St. Anthony Hotel.

Portland, Maine

Maine’s largest city has been a bit of a culinary secret for years. Back in 2009, Bon Appetit called it “America’s Foodiest Small Town” and it was later named “Restaurant City of the Year” in 2018.

Make the trek up Munjoy Hill for out-of-this-world brunch at The Front Room or cruise down to the waterfront for offbeat seafood dishes like kingfish crudo, halibut ceviche and Maine clam chowder at the pier-top Scales restaurant. Meanwhile, The Green Elephant tops a list of excellent vegetarian eateries.

The seaside city also offers unique gastronomic adventures. Hop a ferry or water taxi to Great Diamond Island for seafood at the small but delectable Crown Jewel cafe. Maine Day Ventures offers four different guided foodie walking tours in Portland plus an oyster-lover’s cruise.

Toronto, Ontario

Montreal is normally hailed as the culinary king of eastern Canada. But Toronto isn’t far behind, thanks to an awesome range of restaurants and two historic food bazaars.

Founded in 1803, St. Lawrence Market in Old Toronto offers more than 120 vendors spread through a vintage brick market hall and huge modern tent. From Greek and Chinese eats to seafood, organic sausages and deli sandwiches, the variety will blow your mind.

From its flower power days in the 1960s, the Kensington Market neighborhood has evolved into a multicultural eating oasis with Jamaican and Japanese, vegan and Vietnamese, Mexican and Middle Eastern, German and Italian dining spots. And right next door is the city’s food-filled Chinatown.

Downtown Toronto also offers abundant choice. Perched on the 54th floor of the TD Bank Tower, Canoe specializes in jaw-dropping views and New Canadian dishes, like cured bison and venison tartare. Aloette Spadina complements its hip décor with innovative dishes, like a wagyu truffle burger and yuzu honey-coated fried chicken that riff off old-time diner classics. Or take a flavorsome journey to the old country with a “Proper British Imperial Pint” of Guinness Stout and haddock fish & chips at the Queen & Beaver Public House.

