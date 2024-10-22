Prague: The Heart of Europe

Prague encapsulates history, eye-catching architecture, and a lively current scene. Also known as the “City of a Hundred Spires,” tourists flock to see Prague’s storybook-like old town, castles, and quirky mixture of Gothic, Baroque, and Romanesque architectural styles. Here are major Prague attractions that one should not miss:

Old Town square (Staromestske Namesti), Prague, Czech Republic (Mistervlad - stock.adobe.com)

Old Town Square

Head to the first stop, the Old Town Square. Be amazed by the famous Prague Astronomical Clock, one of the oldest and most famous astronomical clocks in the world, welcoming visitors for hundreds of years. Admire the fine details of the Gothic Church of Our Lady before Týn and take a coffee in one of the charming cafes.

Morning sunrise at Charles bridge in Prague (Ionia - stock.adobe.com)

Charles Bridge

Take a walk along the iconic Charles Bridge, one of the wonders of medieval engineering lined with 30 saintly statues. As you cross over the Vltava River, you will be greeted with breathtaking views of the majestic Prague Castle and Lesser Quarter district.

Prague castle square in blue hours in cloudy spring color evening (luzkovyvagon.cz - stock.adobe.com)

Prague Castle

Visit Prague Castle, the largest ancient castle complex in the world. Check out the stunning St. Vitus Cathedral, the Royal Palace and the colorful Golden Lane, where Franz Kafka once lived.

Narrow canal under Charlse Bridge in Lesser Town, Prague, Czech Republic. (Petr Polak/pyty - stock.adobe.com)

The Lesser Quarter

Walk through the charming streets of the Lesser Quarter (Mala Strana) and discover hidden gems like the Lennon Wall, a symbol of peace and love. Stop by the historic Nerudova Street, lined with beautiful facades and quaint shops.

Czech Cuisine

Try Czech cuisine at traditional pubs and restaurants. Don’t miss out on classics like goulash, trdelník (sweet pastry) and world-famous Czech beer.

Old buildings facade and windows in Jewish quarter Prague (GOCE RISTESKI/goce risteski - stock.adobe.com)

Prague’s Jewish Quarter

Explore Prague’s rich Jewish history at the Jewish Quarter (Josefov). Visit the Jewish Museum, synagogues and the beautiful Old Jewish Cemetery.

st Nicholas cathedral, Petrin hill at sunrise, Lesser Town (UNESCO), Prague, Czech republic (Michaela Dusikova/Michaela Jilkova - stock.adobe.com)

Petrin Hill

For panoramic views of the city, hike up Petrin Hill or take the funicular to the top. You’ll find the Petrin Tower, reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Modern Art and Culture

However, Prague has more to offer than just its historical treasures: the city is also the nexus for modern art and culture. Find out about the hippest galleries, theaters and music venues. Designed by Vlado Milunić and Frank O Gehry, this architecturally phenomenal and rather wacky building should be seen by anyone remotely interested in modern design. Drop by its top-floor restaurant for views.

Nightlife

As the sun sets, Prague comes alive with a thriving nightlife. From underground clubs to rooftop bars, there’s something for every night owl in this city.

Prague Panorama from Vyšehrad: Rooftops and Žižkov Tower (Premysl - stock.adobe.com)

Vyšehrad

This historic fort offers stunning views of the city without the crowds. Wander through its cemetery, visit the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, and relax in the gardens.

Historic houses along the Vltava creek called Certovka, Lesser Town in Prague, Czech Republic, Europe. (Viliam Mucha/Viliam - stock.adobe.com)

Kampa Island

Often referred to as the “Venice of Prague,” Kampa Island is a charming enclave of art galleries, cafes, and the picturesque Devil’s Stream.

Traditional red roofs in old town of Prague, Czech Republic. View from Prague Castle. (Vic - stock.adobe.com)

Nový Svět

This charming neighborhood feels like stepping into a fairy tale. Its narrow cobblestone streets, pastel-colored houses, and serene atmosphere make it an idyllic escape.

Český Krumlov, Czech Republic (Pattarapon - stock.adobe.com)

Day Trips

Venture beyond the city limits and take day trips to explore nearby attractions like Kutná Hora with its Bone Chapel, or the charming town of Český Krumlov.

Prague is a city that captures the essence of Europe in every cobblestone, every spire, and every hearty Czech meal. Its enchanting beauty, rich history, and warm hospitality make it a destination that leaves an indelible mark on every traveler’s heart.

-Dilan Gohill