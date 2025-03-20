Journey to Bhutan: A Celebration of ‘Gross National Happiness’

The Himalayan kingdom is long on wonder and short on distractions – it’s a perfect once-in-a-lifetime escape

Amidst the towering peaks of the Himalayas lies the Kingdom of Bhutan. While this Asian region, flanked by towering peaks and immersed in a rich history, has always captured the imagination of travelers and has appeared on many wish lists, Bhutan itself offers something wholly unexpected to visitors.

With a unique commitment to “Gross National Happiness” (read: a reframing of the more staid – and decidedly less human – Gross National Product), visiting Bhutan creates an experience beyond simple tourism and instead offers an immersive cultural tableau that transcends visitation and creates a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Reflections on Happiness

The journey to Bhutan transcends mere travel; it is an immersion into a philosophy that prioritizes harmony with nature and cultural preservation. In a world increasingly focused on material wealth, Bhutan stands as a beacon of holistic well-being, weaving its philosophy of contentment into the fabric of daily life. Through the eyes of a traveler, Bhutan reveals its lessons on collective happiness, offering a profound perspective on what it means to truly thrive.

Advertisement

Mt. Everest from the plane on a journey to Bhutan (Angelique Chamberlain)

A Worthwhile Journey

While the serenity of Bhutan beckons, the travel to and from the kingdom – being half a world away from Southern California – does take some time. One option is to fly into London, with stops in Mumbai and Kathmandu, before reaching the serene and historic gateway of Paro: a marathon travel time of 34 hours. Conversely, travelers can go west, arriving in Singapore and then traveling through India to Bhutan.

While the flights may be numerous and long, the reward is great. Upon arrival, travelers are warmly welcomed in Paro, and greeted by a guide and driver who will accompany them along their way. The town, which is within striking distance of many amazing natural and cultural landmarks, features luxe accommodations like Amankora, a series of serene lodges operated by the Aman hotel group.

Punakha Dzong in Bhutan (Peter Adams/Peter Adams - stock.adobe.com)

Advertisement

Cultural Immersion

Bhutanese life unfolds in Paro, a spectacle showcasing archery, traditional garb and communal celebration. Festivals, steeped in Bhutan’s rich heritage, are commonplace, and are complemented by a visit to a Dzong that merges fortress architecture with monastic serenity. It’s even said that the King of Bhutan is often present at these types of gatherings, greeting visitors in a casual and approachable way, just like any member of the community.

(Photo by Angelique Chamberlain)

Ascent to the “Tiger’s Nest”

When Princess Kate and Prince William arrived in Bhutan in 2016, their hike to a famed monastery encapsulated the kingdom’s allure and put the monastic landmark into the cultural zeitgeist. And the trek to the iconic Paro Taktsang, or “Tiger’s Nest” Monastery, stands as a profound highlight for royalty or visitors alike. Spanning from five to seven hours, the challenging-yet-rewarding journey offers panoramic vistas and a deep sense of spiritual accomplishment. The serenity – and reverence – of Tiger’s Nest is underscored by its no photography rules, but the monastery’s peaceful ambiance and artistic grandeur leaves a permanent impression on the traveler’s heart and mind.

Lands Beyond Paro

Venturing beyond Paro reveals Thimphu, Bhutan’s cosmopolitan capital city, where the past and present coexist. From the unique “human stoplight” – that is, a smiling traffic enforcer offering direction to cars – to Bhutan’s innovative approach to blending tradition with modernity. Exploring the capital highlighted the essence of Bhutan’s charm, deeply rooted in the simplicity and contentment of its people, furthering the kingdom’s dedication to human contentment.

(Bhutan Wine Company)

Advertisement

A Burgeoning Wine Scene

Further adding to the appealing attractions in Bhutan, the kingdom has found a niche wine growing operation and a newly opened tasting room for wine lovers. Longtime Southern California resident Ann Cross and her partner, upon discovering the region had no active vineyards but highly productive produce, sought to help create a wine culture. Taking advantage of the region’s rich soils and unique terroir, coupled with the kingdom’s environmental stewardship (Bhutan is one of the few places on the planet with microplastic-free water), Bhutan Wine Company was born.

With their regional vineyards across the kingdom, each supporting different varietals, Bhutan Wine Company has grown exponentially since their first harvest in 2023, with their recently opened tasting room in Thimphu that will feature their 2025 wines and future vintages. “Our main goal is to capture the essence of this magical country in a bottle of wine and share it with the world,” said Cross.

(Angelique Chamberlain)

The Essential Bhutanese Travel Checklist

For those thinking of traveling, a mindful approach to visiting Bhutan is not just essential, it will enhance the entire journey.