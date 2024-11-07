A Wellness Trip to Remember

From the daily chaos of 2024 (and, let’s face it, this entire decade so far), the practice of self-care and prioritizing your well-being is more important than ever. One way to achieve some balance is going on a wellness trip as a great way to renew, energize and self-explore.

Countless options are available worldwide catering specifically to wellness, from spa retreats to yoga getaways. Here are a handful of the best places for a memorable health getaway.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is known for beautiful beaches and a festive atmosphere, but also it is an ideal place to relax. Here’s why:

Discover inner tranquility amid the beauty of nature. Among the reasons Bali is known as the “Island of the Gods” is because it is a wellness oasis.

The serene ambiance of rice fields, yoga sessions in verdant jungles and customary Balinese spa therapies — if you even require one more to achieve relaxation among the serenity of the surroundings.

(PeskyMonkey - stock.adobe.com)

Santorini, Greece

The amazing island of Santorini is ancient, and it’s that timelessness that adds to the big exhale you’ll offer up as you sit next to the Mediterranean Sea.

Santorini is a beautiful island featuring whitewashed buildings and beautiful sunsets that energize the soul.

Enjoy a delicious Mediterranean cuisine, unwind in naturally occurring volcanic hot springs and practice yoga above cliffs.

(dikushin - stock.adobe.com)

Goa, India

Goa, India’s smallest state, is packed with wellness retreats that belie its diminutive size. A tourist hotspot for its white-sand beaches and vibrant nightlife, it nonetheless is a perfect destination for relaxation and wellness.

Goa is a sanctuary for those who love yoga and spirituality. Take part in meditation and yoga outdoors.

Ayurvedic therapies, beach peace and bustling marketplaces are great ways to detoxify.

(julen - stock.adobe.com)

Costa Rica

With its immaculate beaches and verdant rainforests, Costa Rica has emerged as the ideal destination for wellness activities.

Take a morning opportunity to practice yoga on the beautiful beaches of the country at sunrise.

Stroll through Costa Rica’s lush rainforest, absorbing the sensual experience – the sights, sounds and smells of unspoiled nature.

Eco-friendly spa treatments abound that will help your mind and body reset.

Ibiza, Spain

“We’re Going to Ibiza,” sang the Vengaboys in their classic club hit, and you will want to as well. Even if the storied nightlife is not your main reason for travel, the Mediterranean Sea destination is a hotspot for wellness also.

Ibiza offers something unique: a blend of exciting nightlife and wellness. In the morning, you can practice yoga, clean your body at spas with a view of the ocean and dance your shoes off in one of the world’s greatest nightlife.

And if you feel like taking a long flight will interrupt your wellness, here are a few closer-to-home destinations that are short on travel and heavy on relaxation.

Sedona



Sedona offers a healing energy sculpted into stunning red rock formations in Arizona. Take a trek, meditate or get world-class spa services among the rainbow-colored desert scenery and its incredible sunsets.

Tulum, Mexico



Tulum’s bohemian characteristics make it the perfect destination for a wellness retreat. Here, you can practice yoga on the sand, swim in cenotes and dine in organic Mexican eateries with a view of the white-sand beaches.

Banff, Canada



Banff’s immaculate mountain landscape provides a tranquil retreat. Engage in outdoor pursuits like hiking and hot springs and unwind in the spa while taking in views of the Canadian Rockies.

Whether it’s the energy of Sedona, the calm of Santorini or the mindfulness of Bali, each location provides distinctive wellness experiences that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

- AJ Moutra

