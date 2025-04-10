Where To Stay in Santorini For that Perfect Greek Getaway

Santorini. Just the name makes you think of fiery sunsets sinking into the water and blue and white villages perched on the sides of volcanic cliffs. It’s a spot that lands on everyone’s must-see list, for good reason. Half the battle is figuring out where you’ll plant yourself on this incredible island. Will you splurge for a caldera view, or find yourself adjacent to black-sand beaches?

If you’re cooking up your own Greek island fantasy, picking the right hotel can make the vacation something special. Here are some stays that capture that Greek island’s vibe.

Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection (Imerovigli)

This isn’t your basic accommodation. Imagine floating in an infinity pool that looks like it dumps right into the caldera – that’s what you get at Grace Hotel in Imerovigli. Part of the fancy Auberge brand, they’ve got rooms, suites, and even a private villa if you’re looking for that once-in-a-lifetime stay.

Beyond just gawking at the views, you can take boat tours, get a relaxing massage or sip local wines. When you get hungry, there’s an onsite bar and Michelin-starred restaurant Varoulko. And no matter who you’re traveling with, this place works for couples, weddings, or fancy family get-togethers.

Katikies Santorini (Oia)

Over in touristy Oia, Katikies makes the most of its cliff-hanging location and offers a respite from the crowds. Dine with jaw-dropping views at Katikies Restaurant or Botrini’s. Pick between different rooms and suites – many come with your own little plunge pool.

Relaxing is on the menu here, with three infinity pools, lounges, an indoor hot tub and a spa. It’s worth noting Katikies has sister hotels on Santorini and Mykonos if you fall for their style.

Santo Pure Oia Suites & Villas (Oia)

Also sitting Oia’s cliffside, Santo Pure focuses on bigger suites and villas, giving you actual space to breathe. Many rooms also come with private pools or bubbling jacuzzis – perfect for living your best life.

Dine at their Alios Ilios Restaurant, featuring a Mediterranean menu and a gorgeous sea view. Besides the main pool, you can get rubbed down at the Anassa Spa, hit the gym or try cooking classes.

Perivolas Hotel (Oia)

If you’re into boutique hotels with character, Perivolas near Oia village might be your jam. Perivolas Hotel has 300-year-old caves into distinct suites and villas (some with their own pools) that mix old-school architecture with modern fanciness. Naturally, the caldera views are killer. Float in their famous infinity pool or get pampered at their spa and gym. These cozy quarters are perfect for couples.

Andronis Luxury Suites (Oia)

Another Oia hotspot known for caldera views is Andronis Luxury Suites. These folks are serious about pools – infinity pools, cave pools and hot tubs – you name it, they have it filled with water. Pick from fancy suites and villas, get worked on at the Mare Sanus Spa, eat cliffside at their Lycabettus Restaurant or sip wine like a true Greek god.

Good to know: Andronis has other hotels on the island (Andronis Boutique Hotel and Andronis Arcadia) if you want their style at different price points.

Mystique, a Luxury Collection Hotel (Oia)

Carved into Oia’s cliffs, Mystique mixes luxury with that white-washed Cycladic style. Its suites and villas give you those postcard views everyone back home will covet. Lounge by the infinity pool, get rubbed down at Elios Spa or work off some indulgence at the fitness center. With luxe stays, multiple bars and restaurants on-site and perfect views, this hotel is honeymoon central.

Vedema, a Luxury Collection Resort (Megalochori)

Looking for something that isn’t packed with selfie-sticks and is a respite from summer crowds, Vedema offers fancy digs in the middle of the charming medieval village of Megalochori. Surrounded by vineyards, this resort has nice suites and villas, some with private jacuzzis or pools. You still get the premium stuff like Elios Spa, a gym, a swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Dine in style at their various bars and restaurants, like Alati or Trataro, and don’t skip the wine tasting in their old-school 400-year-old cave cellar. It’s a solid way to see Santorini while avoiding the biggest surge of cruise ship crowds.