Carrie Underwood Offers Vegas One Last Chance to See Her “Reflection” at Resorts World Theatre

Carrie Underwood’s “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” at Resorts World Theatre gathered critical acclaim and has been a huge commercial success since its launch in December 2021, with the country starlet and eight-time GRAMMY winner performing to sold out crowds at the unique venue.

Now, Underwood has announced nine more dates in 2025, giving anyone who hasn’t yet experienced the show an opportunity to get “Blown Away.” The dates, in March and April, are the last dates for the groundbreaking residency, so tickets will go fast.

“REFLECTION” showcases Underwood’s powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence, featuring 20 of her greatest hits and fan favorites, along with a visually stunning production that incorporates elaborate staging and lighting.

Attendees from all over the world have seen Underwood’s residency, with many praising the intimate atmosphere of the venue and Underwood’s ability to connect with the crowd while she performs hits like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats.”

“REFLECTION” has also been notable for its commitment to creating a personal experience, with Underwood often sharing the stories behind her songs and authentically engaging with the audience. The residency continues to be a staple of the Las Vegas music scene and further elevates Underwood’s status as one of country music’s leading stars.

For those looking for an extra-special experience, the residency offers several tailored VIP packages – these include everything from complimentary beverages to photo ops and signed merchandise.

Be sure not to miss out on “REFLECTION,” an opportunity to see a bona fide Vegas legend in action.

Carrie Underwood’s “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” Resorts World Theatre March 26, 28-29; April 2, 4-5, 9, 11-12, 2025

Tickets: rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/carrie-underwood

