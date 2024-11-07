Encore Theater: The Best of Music, Comedy and More hit the Stage

With an eventful 2024 almost over, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is poised to both celebrate the end of the year with a bang and come charging into 2025 with huge acts that span genres and styles.

Some of the biggest performers in the world have graced the immersive-yet-intimate stage, and this winter and spring will be no exception. From classic chart-topping hits to hilarious comedy and even a bit of eye-popping illusion, Encore Theater offers something for everyone.

Lionel Richie: The immensely popular residency “King of Hearts” continues into 2025! Lionel Richie’s Vegas stay has been extended yet again, demonstrating just how popular the singer-songwriter has been on Encore Theater’s stage – and at 125 million albums sold, why wouldn’t he be? Get tickets and get ready to sing along to hits like “Hello,” “All Night Long‘’ and “Easy.”

Lionel Richie: King of Hearts Nov. 8-9, 13, 15-16; Jan. 15, 18-19; April 9, 11-12, 2025 @ 8 p.m.

Brad Paisley: Among country music’s most celebrated modern artists, Brad Paisley has landed at Encore Theater to bring his unmatched showmanship and unmistakable style to soldout crowds through his “One Man Six Strings” residency. With 25 No. 1 hits, the longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry, CMA host and pop culture mainstay will have plenty of options to wow audiences this winter during three exclusive dates.

Brad Paisley: One Man Six Strings Dec. 6-8 @ 8 p.m.

David Blaine: Celebrate 2025 by not believing what’s happening in front of you: David Blaine returns to Encore Theater for three more dates of his David Blaine: Live In Vegas residency. The world-renowned magician known for spectacular, mind-bending feats of illusion and endurance welcomes guests during New Year’s Weekend and in 2025 to cast aside any preconceptions of reality and join in the wonder of his craft.

David Blaine: Live in Las Vegas Dec. 29, 30, 31; Feb 26, 28; Mar. 1; April 16, 18-19, 2025 @ 8 p.m.

Nate Bargatze: Hilarious and relatable, Nate Bargatze, known as the “nicest man in standup,” brings his signature clean comedy back to Encore Theater, where he was a resident headliner. Continuing his “Be Funny” tour, the comic brings old-school style and schtick to rapt – and wrapped up from belly laughs – audiences starting in January.

Nate Bargatze: Las Vegas Residency Jan. 8, 10-11 @ 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.; Jan. 29 @ 8 p.m.; Jan 31, 2025 @ 7:30 and 10:30 p.m

Feb. 1, @ 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.; Mar. 19 @ 8 p.m.; Mar 21-22, 2025 @ 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.

