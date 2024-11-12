Advertisement
Puglia: A Journey Through Centuries, Caves and Cuisine

View of Vieste town, Gargano, Puglia, Italy. Travel, tourist destination, vacations concept
(kite_rin - stock.adobe.com)
Located in the southeastern corner of Italy, Puglia combines history, natural wonders and mouth watering foods. As the “heel” of Italy’s boot-shaped peninsula, this region is full of hidden gems.
Puglia’s history is influenced by many different ancient civilizations. As you wander through its towns and cities, you’ll encounter remnants of Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Norman times. Highlights of Puglia include:

Alberobello, Puglia, Italy: Typical houses built with dry stone walls and conical roofs, in a beautiful day, Apulia
(davidionut - stock.adobe.com)

Alberobello
Take a visit to this fairytale in Alberobello, which boasts of UNESCO-listed Trulli-huts in traditional Apulian dry stone walls with cone-shaped roofs. These peculiar habitations will carry you back into prehistoric times.

Charming street with lanterns of historic Lecce, Puglia, Itly
(Eunika Sopotnicka/eunikas - stock.adobe.com)

Lecce
Nicknamed the “Florence of the South,” Lecce is known for its wonderfully impressive Baroque architecture. Admire churches, palaces, and the astonishing Lecce Cathedral.

Castel del Monte, Gran Sasso e Monti della Laga National Park, in the Province of L'Aquila, Abruzzo, central Italy.
(e55evu - stock.adobe.com)

Castel del Monte
This octagonal castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a masterpiece of medieval architecture and an ode to Emperor Frederick II’s legacy.

View through cave opening of Matera across canyon
(Jason Busa - stock.adobe.com)

Cave Exploration
Puglia’s rugged coastline hides a secret world beneath its surface: a labyrinth of caves and grottoes. The Grotte di Castellana, with its mesmerizing stalactites and stalagmites, offers a subterranean adventure like no other. In Polignano a Mare, head to Grotta Palazzese, a unique cave restaurant where you can enjoy seafood while waves gently lap at the cavern’s edge.

Beautiful Puglia landscape in autumn with stone wall, olive trees and vineyard with yellow leaves, Italy
(Michele Ursi - stock.adobe.com)

Wine and Olive Oil
Puglia is also renowned for its wine and olive oil production. Explore the region’s vineyards and wineries to sample reds like Primitivo and Negroamaro, or visit olive groves to taste extra virgin olive oil.

Food stall at a market in Catania, Sicily. Tomatoes, olives, spring onions and other delicacies.
(Mario - stock.adobe.com)

Coastal Cuisine
Puglia’s cuisine is a product of the region’s fertile land and abundant coastline. Sample orecchiette, “little ears” of pasta often served with broccoli rabe and a drizzle of olive oil, or frisella, a Puglian bread soaked in water to soften before being topped with tomatoes, olive oil and oregano. Be sure to try taralli, crunchy, ring-shaped snacks that are the perfect accompaniment to a glass of local wine. Puglia’s coastline also provides plenty of fresh seafood like mussels, octopus and grilled fish straight from the Adriatic.

Puglia’s lasting beauty, history, stunning caves and cuisine await travelers. Whether you’re exploring ancient towns, descending into caves or savoring the region’s specialties, Puglia promises an unforgettable journey.

